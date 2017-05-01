Last week, we learned that we could do a DIY ‘clear back’ Samsung Galaxy S8. Thanks to JerryRigEverything for making a unique-looking Galaxy S8. It’s the one with a clear glass back panel similar to the pagers from the 90s and Nokia phone cases from the early 2000s. Honestly, we completely forgot about this style but Zack Nelson made it look cool. This time around, it’s the LG G6’s turn to get “skinned”.

An LG G6 with a clear glass back panel is possible. We’ve seen quite a few transparent phone cases already but this one looks more special because it’s not made from plastic. It’s a real glass so the phone’s insides are still protected by its durable build.

As with the clear Samsung Galaxy S8, you only need to take the back panel off the LG G6. Remove that plastic laminate layer and coating with a paint remover but make sure to be careful. Heavy hands are not needed here.

Of course, warranty will also be voided as you will get inside the phone. After the clear Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6, we have a feeling JerryRigEverything will try to do the same with other phones. It would be more interesting though if OEMs consider transparent panels in the future.

SOURCE: JerryRigEverything