Most of the durability tests done by Zack Nelson, Mr. JerryRigEverything himself, show those premium flagship phones from the most popular OEMs and brands we know. Recently, we saw the BlackBerry Motion, Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Nokia 2, Razer Phone, and the Pixel 2 XL. Not all of them are high-end so we had set different expectations. What’s interesting is that we haven’t seen real rugged phones undergoing the Scratch, Burn, and Bend test. There may be a few devices in the past but nothing as rugged-looking as this: the CAT S41.

If you think this is your regular rugged smartphone, you’re wrong. The CAT S41 is described as able to resist even solar radiation. So that’s enough to make us believe it can survive rough and rugged everyday use.

Watch the video below:

The phone scratches at level 3 but that’s because there is a plastic screen protector. It should be safe from other scratches or even if it does, you can always replace the skin on top. We’re assuming it helps make the phone be intact in case of drops.

Around the phone are numerous plastic buttons that obviously scratches easily. There’s only one metal button. It also scratches but take note that it is very functional and programmable to an app of your choice. Everywhere around the phone, you can see the device being scratched including the rubber part but they don’t really affect the condition of the phone.

The burn test bubbled up the plastic screen but that’s expected. Moving on to the bend test, you can see some flex to the front and back but nothing snapped so the phone is still good.

SOURCE: JerryRigEverything