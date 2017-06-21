If you don’t remember your history, Android Market was the app where you get your apps before it became the Google Play Store. Android Market launched over 7 years ago, with the older versions of Android ending with Android 2.1 Eclair. Now Google is announcing that it will be killing off support for the app completely.

Google just announced on their Android Developers’ blog that they will be ending support for the Android Market app on June 30, 2017, which is just over a week from today. This means that all the versions that still use the Android Market app, like Eclair and the older versions, will stop getting access to apps through the Android Market app. It will just basically stop working.

It’s been 7 years since Eclair was launched, and based on Android’s numbers, Eclair and older versions don’t event register on the usage stats anymore – it’s lower than the 0.8% that currently still use Gingerbread and Ice Cream Sandwich. That probably signals to Google that it’s probably safe to end support for the Android Market app.

Sure, there may be one or two of you out there fiddling around with a very old version that still uses Android Market. If you really need to keep that device running, we suggest that you download all the apps you need before June 30th. Or you could probably put that device to rest now.

SOURCE: Android