Western Digital recently announced some important advancements in its SanDisk division. The brand has just shared that it will make use of the A1 specification for microSD cards that hopefully will improve performance of the phone especially when it comes to launching apps. Improving app experience doesn’t always depend on how the app’s UI was designed. Much of it still depends on the processor and other specs of the device. When it comes to storage, trust SanDisk to deliver reliable storage cards that are fast and secure.

We don’t care about the form or dimensions now because a small microSD card can possibly pack more than enough power for a smartphone. The latest is this Extreme microSD card with A1 announced yesterday at the Mobile World Congress. It boasts of a 1500 and 500 random read and write IOPS (input-output access per second). It can also reach 100MB/sec as transfer speed. This was actually presented earlier in Las Vegas at the CES 2017.

If you think the SanDisk 256GB Ultra and Extreme microSDXC UHS-I cards introduced last year were already good, the new series is even better and faster. The new card is made effective “by specifically addressing app performance”. The card is also easily managed with the new Android OS–Marshmallow and Nougat. Both will allow the storage card to expand storage capacity.

The 256GB SanDisk Extreme microSD card with A1 will be sold for only $199.99 beginning this March.

SOURCE: SANDISK