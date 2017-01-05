MicroSD cards aren’t the sexiest product to push or talk about, and yet, almost all of us probably are using it, whether it’s on our smartphones or tablets or other gadgets that support it. SanDisk is one of the leading brands that produces this tiny but important accessory to your gadgets and they have now unveiled the first microSD card that meets the Application Performance Class 1 or A1 requirement of the SD Association’s SD 5.1 specification.

The 256GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-1 card Premium Edition (wow, that’s a mouthful) brings a faster and more enhanced experience to your smartphone. It can hold up to 24 hours of Full HD video and can transfer files as fast as 95MB per second. Since it has the A1 spec, it can manage random read input-output access per second of 1,500 and write IOPS of 500 so it can process tasks faster and open files and apps quickly as well.

Since Android 6.0 Marshmallow allows users to select the microSD card as the preferred or adoptable storage, this means apps can launch directly from the card and it can even run it at “blazing speeds”. It is also compatible with the SanDisk® Memory Zone app which lets you easily manage and backup the content on your devices and on the microSD card itself.

The 256GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-1 card Premium Edition will be available worldwide by this month and will cost you $199.99. The SanDisk® Memory Zone app is free to download from the Google Play Store.

SOURCE: SanDisk