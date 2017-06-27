We’re all waiting for Samsung to announce the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active – the company’s yearly tribute to those who live an outdoors-y kind of life. That should be coming up soon, but in Canada, they already have the Samsung Galaxy XCover 4, and it’s as rugged as you want it to be.

If you live in Canada and you want a rugged phone for a more active kind of lifestyle that is focused on the outdoors, Samsung asks that you consider the Galaxy XCover 4. The phone’s design immediately tells you what it is about – it’s rugged to the hilt. The phone features IP68 certification and is MIL-STD 810G certified, which means the device can survive extreme hot and cold temperatures. Additionally, the device has increased touchscreen sensitivity making the device usable with gloves.

Under the hood, you’ll find a quad-core Exynos 7570 chipset powering the 5-inch HD (720p) display. That is supported by 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, a 13MP/5MP camera combo, and a removable 2,800mAh battery keeps all the lights on. The phone will feature Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

As of the moment, the Galaxy XCover phone is available with most Canadian carriers like Vidéotron, Rogers, Freedom Mobile, Telus, Eastlink, Bell, Bell MTS, Wireless Etc., Wireless Wave, Tbooth wireless, Best Buy Canada, Walmart, The Source, WoW Mobile Boutique, London Drugs, Visions, Costco, SES and Tech Data. The pricing depends on your mobile plan – but it can range from CAD$300 to CAD$350.

SOURCE: MobileSyrup