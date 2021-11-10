The Exynos 2200 chipset with AMD GPU onboard is slated for a release this year and only a couple of days back Samsung hinted at something coming on November 19. The blogosphere preempted it to be the Exynos flagship for this year but now the South Korean firm has cleared up the mist with another update that confirms it is not the case. The Instagram post “everything changes” is not about Exynos 2200 SoC after all, but will probably be related to semiconductors nonetheless.

This latest information comes via a tweet on Samsung Exynos handle wherein the electronics giant reaffirms the fact. The tweet has a general tone stating no Exynos-related events planned for November 19 but hints at social media changes coming on the said date, which is kind of strange.

In the original post, there was an explicit mention of semiconductors and gaming-related announcements. Now this detour, in a completely off-beat direction, could be a bluff from Samsung to make it a surprise announcement for the eager followers.

Staying with the Exynos 2200 buildup, the upcoming chipset will be the first one to ever use the AMD graphics. Of course, the Snapdragon 898 SoC will take to the battle head-on as the Galaxy S22 series we learned will rollout with the Qualcomm processor as opposed to different processors in different regions of the world, however, that’s not the case it seems.

It was initially assumed that Samsung would likely launch the Snapdragon 898 powered Galaxy S22 series in the US, while the South Korean, African and Asian markets will get the Exynos 2200 model, and that could again be the case. The European region will also get Samsung’s chipset, as hinted by trusted leaker Max Winebach in a tweet.

What chipset will be found in Sammy’s new flagship series still remains a mystery. It’s heartening from Samsung’s perspective that leaked benchmarks have shown the Exynos chipset is much closer in performance this time around to its Qualcomm counterpart. The AMD graphics-powered SoC will definitely pack some power, and might even edge ahead in daily usage – but that only time will tell.