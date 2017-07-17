There’s gaming on Android – this is now a legit niche of gaming that has been really become big in the past 5 or 6 years. And where there is gaming, there will always be people who are willing to show you what they’re playing. This is the rationale for platforms like Twitch and YouTube Gaming, where you can see what other are playing and how other people playing their games – complete with commentary. Samsung now launches its “Game Live” app, to make this easier for Android gamers to do.

If you’re a hardcore midcore gamer (see what we did there?) – meaning that games on your mobile is basically your life – then the Game Live app is a tool that Samsung released with you in mind. The Game Live app allows users to choose where they want to livestream a game. There are three platforms to choose from – either YouTube Gaming, Facebook Live, or on Twitch.

If you’re not familiar, Twitch is a video platform dedicated to all things gaming. Facebook Live you might be familiar with, and YouTube Gaming is YouTube’s dedicated fork for streaming games and gameplay. The Game Live app gives you a choice of platform, as well as other features that you need, such as choosing to stream your chosen game’s audio or your own commentary (microphone).

The app is now available for download via Sam Mobile’s link or the one at APK Mirror. Both sources are tested and safe. The catch is that this has only been tested on Samsung Galaxy smartphones. We have yet to hear about someone installing it on a non-Samsung phone to test if the app works there as well.

VIA: Sam Mobile