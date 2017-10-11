Another day, another bump forward for Samsung’s ISOCELL camera sensors. The Dual Pixel technology took the spotlight starting in the Samsung Galaxy S7, and now it’s being used in the new ISOCELL Fast 2L9 camera sensor, which apart from giving better images in low-light situations, has an ace up its sleeve – bokeh for the single camera setup.

The ISOCELL Fast 2L9 employs the Dual Pixel technology to the hilt – first reducing the pixel size from the current 1.4μm to 1.28μm, and then using two photodiodes in each pixel of the sensor instead of only one. This results in better focus on small still objects, and even on moving objects without losing focus. The ace that we were talking about is bokeh – which seems to be why the trend of dual camera setups took flight. This new sensor is able to deliver bokeh even on a single camera setup, because of Dual Pixel technology.

And did we mention that the smaller pixel size will contribute to a slimmer camera sensor, allowing manufacturers to design phones without a camera bump. Another new camera sensor – the ISOCELL Slim 2X7 – even takes the smaller pixel size to another level. This is the first sensor in the industry to utilize a 0.9μm pixel size, allowing for super slim phone designs.

The only thing left to be seen is how manufacturers will use these new sensors in their phone designs. Watch out for these in the phones of early 2018.

SOURCE: Samsung