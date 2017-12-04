Loyal Samsung fans may be waiting for the Galaxy S9 but there’s also a new flip phone to look forward to. A few weeks ago, some images of a new clamshell phone emerged on Weibo. Most photos and information shared on Weibo turn out to be true. We knew it’s only a matter of time before the South Korean tech giant makes an official announcement.

The time has come as Samsung has just revealed the W2018 in China. As with the past models, this one boasts a dual-display, as well as, a dual-aperture camera. It’s not just a basic feature phone but a real smartphone. It’s actually high-end so don’t be surprised if it’s expensive even if not a Galaxy S phone. Inside the fold, the Samsung W2018 has a 4.2-inch Full HD display. The exterior has the same display size but is now Super AMOLED topped by a Gorilla Glass 5 screen.

When it comes to imaging, the W2018 makes an impression with the dual-aperture camera. Note it’s dual-aperture and not a dual camera. The rear cam has a combination of two aperture settings: f/1.5 aperture (12MP resolution) and f/2.4 aperture. The feature is complemented by Optical Image Stabilization.

The phone’s main specs and features include a Snapdragon 835 process, 64GB or 256GB onboard storage, USB-C, 6GB RAM, and a 2300mAh battery. There’s a Bixby button and a fingerprint sensor found at the back panel.

Phone’s availability is limited to China. No word on pricing yet but we’ll let you know as soon as more information is ready.

VIA: Sina Tech