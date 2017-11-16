A new Samsung flip phone is already due but we have to wait for an official announcement. We’ve seen some leaked images already and here’s another set shown off over on Weibo. Known as the Samsung SM-W2018, this flip smartphone is said to make an impression with its 12MP rear and a 5MP front-facing shooter.

We don’t think Samsung will add a dual camera system on this one but we can expect topnotch imaging technology on the device.

Earlier, we also heard some rumors that this particular Android device will boast an iris scanner similar to the Galaxy Note 7, Note 8, Galaxy S8, and S8+. Obviously, it will be for mobile security and biometric authentication. There are a number of issues surrounding iris recognition but it is definitely one cool feature loyal Samsung fans will enjoy.

Before the Samsung Galaxy S9 is launched in January 2018, the South Korean brand is expected to roll out a few more models. This Samsung SM-W2018 flip Android smartphone is just one but unfortunately, you won’t be able to get your hands on one unless you live in China.

When it comes to specs and features, the upcoming Samsung device sports a fingerprint sensor at the back side, flash, front-facing cam, heart rate sensor, 4.2-inch AMOLED display, and 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. The phone will run on Android Nougat OS topped by Samsung’s very own UI.

Believe it or not, this Samsung clamshell device is considered a business phone in China so it can be expensive.

VIA: MyDrivers