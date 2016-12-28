Samsung is expected to unveil the 2017 versions of its Galaxy A series at the Consumer Electronic Show next week, and so speculation is rampant as to what makes these smartphones special different. A teaser that has been released by the Samsung Malaysia Twitter account seemingly all but confirms that the Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017), and Galaxy A7 (2017) will be waterproof. While this may not seem all that exciting for some, those who often have to deal with dust and water problems with their devices may be pleased.

The rumor that the Galaxy A7 (2017) will be water-proof and dust-proof has been around for a few months. But based on the teaser, the Galaxy A3 (2017) and Galaxy A5 (2017) may also be IP68-certified. The teaser features just one statement, “It all begins with A. Hold your breath.” Then you get some splashes of water for effect, in case you totally don’t get it yet. While there is nothing that really says it’s the Galaxy A series and that it is indeed IP68 certified, well , we can put A and A together and assume that is what they’re saying.

But of course we need to wait for the official confirmation that we are indeed waiting for the 2017 version of the three smartphones. It is assumed that these are some of the devices that Samsung will announce at the CES 2017, happening on January 5-8. Samsung usually has an event before the start of the trade show, so we might have something by the third or fourth.

For those who use their smartphones in places where you might encounter both dust and water, these upcoming devices might be something you should consider. Let’s see if Samsung Malaysia isn’t pulling our leg or something.

SOURCE: Samsung Malaysia