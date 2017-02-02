Samsung already sent out press invites to its event at the Mobile World Congress 2017. We noted the Galaxy Tab S3 is the one being teased and we have no doubts about it. Unlike in the past years, the South Korean tech giant won’t be launching a Galaxy S premium flagship phone as it will be delayed for a while. We’ve been saying an April launch but we also heard a late March reveal.

The Galaxy S8 may not be formally announced but rumor has it that the phone will be present in Barcelona. We’re guessing it will be presented to a few executives and select suppliers but won’t be publicly released. A new information was heard, giving us an idea that Samsung will be showing the audience a 1-min teaser video. The company will give a glimpse of the new flagship device perhaps to build up the excitement for the Galaxy S8.

Nothing is certain yet so take this with a grain of salt. We’ll know for sure on February 26. That day, we’ll also know if the phone will really have on-screen navigation buttons, fingerprint sensor near the camera sensor, and a physical key on the right edge. The key is said to be for accessing the Bixby AI feature. We also learned that Samsung will no longer use the ‘edge’ term but there will be two Galaxy S8 variants with curved screens.

All these new information were from schematics released by CNET Korea. More renders were shared and we also discovered there will be a USB Type-C port and that Samsung is keeping the 3.5mm headphone jack.

