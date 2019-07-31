The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is happening in the first week of August. The new-gen Galaxy Note 10 series will be unveiled. There will be two variants: the regular Note 10 and the higher-specced Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. Before the major event unfolds, the South Korean tech giant will be introducing two other products. We’ve been discussing the two for a while now–the Galaxy Tab S6 and the Galaxy Watch Active 2. Samsung has just posted a video teaser showcasing the two. Only the silhouettes can be seen but we can clearly identify it’s a tablet and a smartwatch. The products will not be present during the Unpacked conference but in a pre-event in New York.

The tech giant describes the new devices made especially for the generation that consumes and creates everywhere. They can be used for both work and play because of all the features and functions. The Galaxy Tab S6 will be more powerful with the improved specs like a new S-Pen, dual rear cameras, and a bigger battery.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 will be more useful with added health and fitness features. There’s also the Touch Bezel we’ve mentioned several times now. Expect speedy and seamless connection with the upgraded hardware and latest innovations.

Samsung will make the announcements of the two new products online. Check the Galaxy website on July 31 and August 5 to finally see the Galaxy Tab S6 and Galaxy Watch Active 2, respectively. To review, here are the specs of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 we know so far: 10.5-inch AMOLED, 2K resolution, AKG-tuned speakers, Bixby, Samsung DeX, 7040mAh battery, dual 13MP sensor (f/1.9) + 5MP depth sensor, 8MP selfie camera, microSD card slot, 128GB/256GB onboard storage, and 6GB/8GB RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is said to have a small 1.4-inch screen, 360×360 pixel resolution, Gorilla Glass DX+, 4GB built-in storage, 5ATM water resistance, and MIL-STD-810 military rating. The watch will be available in 40mm and 44mm. It will run on Tizen OS and One UI.