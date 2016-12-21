Samsung isn’t done with the Note 7. It may have already recalled and halted production but the company has been hard at work trying to get everyone to return their Note 7 units. We’ve featured a number of reminders and announcements but unfortunately, not all Note 7 users have returned or replaced their phones. The South Korean tech giant only wants to make sure there are no further risks and problems especially that investigations are almost done.

This isn’t the first we’re hearing of the Note 7 units being disabled but in Singapore, Samsung will be disabling about five percent of all unreturned Galaxy Note7s. This deactivation will happen in the country next week via an OTA update. The same move is happening in the United States and several other countries like Australia and Canada.

In Singapore, deactivations will begin on December 28 as soon as a new software update is implemented. There is only a small number of all Note 7 owners that have not yet refunded or exchanged their phones but for the remaining consumers, they soon lose access to their networks.

Samsung is still urging Note 7 users to return their phones to their retailers or carriers. Samsung Electronics Singapore is expected to be strict in implementation so if you’re in the country, don’t be surprised if you suddenly can’t use or charge your phone.

Here is a statement from the company:



“As customer safety remains our utmost priority, Samsung Electronics Singapore will be implementing a software update on 28 December 2016, which will restrict all Galaxy Note7’s battery charge to zero percent. Galaxy Note7 customers who have yet to participate in the exchange/refund programme are urged to back up their data in the Galaxy Note7 immediately and power down their device. They are invited to call 1800-SAMSUNG (7267864) to arrange for an exchange or a refund. More than 95 percent of Galaxy Note7 customers in Singapore have since completed their exchange/refund. Samsung is thankful for the support from customers and is deeply sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

VIA: Hardware Zone