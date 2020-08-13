While higher refresh rate screens promise an immersive, smooth viewing experience – they can be battery drainers too. To get the right balance between the both, Samsung brought to the Galaxy Note Ultra 5G phone their new Adaptive Frequency OLED screen technology. The South Korean electronics giant has now announced commercialization of this technology – meaning other OEMs can take advantage of displays with this tech for their phones since Samsung is a major supplier for major ones out there.

Samsung claims that this technology can be a significant battery saver – by as much as 22 percent as compared to the current generation of OLED displays. According to Samsung Display mobile display planning VP Ho-Jung Lee, this will enhance overall user experience as tailored calibration of the refresh rate is possible with the tech. The power requirement drops to just 60 percent for the slowest refresh rate settings with the Adaptive Frequency in play and that too without flickering the screen.

For this, the panel’s refresh rate is set at 120Hz for games, 60Hz for streaming video content, 30Hz when you’re messaging or just 10Hz when viewing a still image. This granular control means not spending more power when not needed for the OLED display. Having the liberty of more conserved power gives the manufacturer options to either use a lesser sized battery pack or use the battery resources for other tasks.

Now that Samsung has debuted this technology in Note 20 Ultra phone, you can expect it to trickle down to other devices too. Manufacturers like OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo will also love to get their hands on this display technology for their future smartphones. Given that the technology is only going to improve, as an end-user, it is going to be exciting.