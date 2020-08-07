Oh, hello there. By now you’ve probably seen or gotten a hold of a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. We’ve got our hands on the Mystic Bronze edition. We noted that together with the Galaxy Tab S7+, Samsung doubles down on productivity. Pre-order, prices, deals, and release dates have been shared with you already but we’re still very much curious how it will hold up in real, everyday life. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is highlighted since it is the ultimate variant. It’s bigger. Unlike the Galaxy Note 20 with a plastic build, this one is all-metal.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is more than ready to offer better efficiency and productivity. It’s great for those who value work, play, communication, and creativity.

The South Korean tech giant announced five new products this week. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is the most powerful. Samsung says it’s PC-level already and that it’s great for mobile gaming. It’s specs and features are premium. No doubt it can outperform some of the latest premium flagships from other OEMs.

Samsung has posted an official unboxing video of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

It’s simply a first look of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Of course, a hands-on feature by us is more realistic but we get to see what’s inside the box.

Here are our hands-on images:

To review, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes equipped with a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen, 91.7% screen-to-body ratio, 1440 x 3088 pixel resolution, and the latest Gorilla Glass Victus. Both front and back are made of glass and the frame is stainless steel. The phone is IP68 dust and water-resistant and supports an S Pen with 9ms latency, gyro, accelerometer, and Bluetooth connectivity. The global version runs on Exynos 990 while the US variant runs on Snapdragon 865+. The phone is powered by Android 10 with One UI 2.5.

When it comes to the camera department, expect the following to do their magic: 108MP f/1.8 with PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 12MP f/3.0 5x optical zoom, 50x hybrid zoom + 12MP f/2.2 120˚ ultrawide. The selfie camera is 10 MP with Dual Pixel PDAF.