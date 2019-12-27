More Samsung Galaxy S11 information coming your way. Until the South Korean tech giant makes an official and public announcement, there is no stopping our sources from leaking out details and images. We learned Samsung will do a big reveal in February but we have no idea when exactly. Today, we’re hearing a February 11 launch at a special event in San Francisco. This info was sighted somewhere on Samsung’s official website so the possibility of it being true is huge.

Samsung won’t be making an announcement at the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC 2020) in Barcelona, Spain but will have its own event before the entire mobile industry gets busy. The new Galaxy S11 series will be introduced and we’ll get to confirm everything we know and mentioned so far.

There may be three variants: the Galaxy S11e, Galaxy S11, and the Galaxy S11+. There is also the possibility Samsung will call the new series as Galaxy S20. The next Galaxy Fold may also be introduced. Rumor has it the next-gen foldable phone will be more affordable and may boast a clamshell design similar to the new Motorola RAZR.

Apart from the Galaxy S11 (Galaxy S20) and the Galaxy Fold, Samsung is also believed to be launching a new generation of headphones. We mentioned a Galaxy Buds+ (Galaxy Buds Plus) earlier as sighted on a decoded APK.

So many new products to anticipate for but we know the Galaxy S11 will be the main focus. We’re lowering our expectations about the Galaxy Fold 2 but we’re crossing our fingers it will be ready without any issues. Let’s wait and see for the official launch.