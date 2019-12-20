Samsung, as the top mobile brand in the world today, still needs to be careful when it comes to business. Even if its major rival Huawei is going through challenges in the US, its numbers are still going up. That’s made possible by the 5G technology and services Huawei is currently bringing to several other OEMs, companies, networks, and countries. The South Korean tech giant still cannot afford to be lax especially since other Chinese mobile brands are pushing more affordable smartphones with almost premium specs.

We already know about the upcoming Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite. There’s also the Galaxy S11 series expected to launch in February and the next-gen Galaxy Fold phone. Of course, Galaxy A and Galaxy M phones are also part of the mobile lineup for next year.

When it comes to accessories, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds are expected to get an update. The next pair may be called the Galaxy Buds+. Several image renders tell us there are no changes in the design but we can expect some improvements in audio quality and experience.

The new Galaxy Buds may be introduced together with the three Galaxy S11 phones. The Galaxy S11, S11e, and S11+ may come with a new pair of wireless earbuds that will level up one’s audio listening experience. The “truly wireless earbuds” have been life-changing for Samsung fans because the pair gives them more freedom to move. It also features active noise cancellation.

Some information has surfaced online related to the Galaxy Buds. Samsung’s SmartThings app has been updated recently and the decoded APK has a reference to “budsplus”. We’re assuming that is for the Galaxy Buds+ (Buds Plus) especially since it was listed repeatedly together with “buds”.

Not much information has been shared but we’re expecting an enhanced Galaxy Buds model. It’s just one from Samsung but we can also expect other Samsung smart home products will also get their respective upgrades.