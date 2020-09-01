Samsung recently announced its new foldable smartphone the Galaxy Z Fold 2 alongside the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Watch 3. The foldable phone uses ultra-thin glass developed by the South Korean electronics giant’s subsidiary, Samsung Display. This glass is made using Schott’s glass substrate. Now the company is joining forces with Corning to develop its own foldable glass for future devices. Samsung is likely to use Corning’s glass substrate to develop cover glass for its forthcoming foldable phones.

Reports suggest Samsung Electronics has begun receiving bendable glass substrates from Corning to meet the company’s requirement for developing ultra-thin glass that is “key material for cover window” used in foldable phones. Even though Samsung is still in an exclusive deal with Schott for the foldable phones in its lineup, the company’s experimenting with Corning’s folding substrate.

Samsung is currently an undisputed leader in the foldable smartphone market, to retain the pinnacle, it will look to develop its own foldable glass forcing suppliers like Samsung Display to lower prices for its supplies. This is bound to create some competition amid the two suppliers to lower component costs, which should eventually work in favor of Samsung. How much of it will pass down to consumers is only for time to tell.

It is believed that Corning is already supplying glass substrates for foldable phones to another unmentioned client as well. Samsung Display on the other hand is currently dependent on Samsung Electronics for the supply of ultra-thin glass. Reportedly Huawei has placed an order with the Samsung subsidiary for OLED panels for foldable phones, which should come as a respite as competition heats up.