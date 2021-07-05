Samsung users are always in a divide when it comes to the choice of a processor in their devices. The Korean tech giant chooses between Snapdragon and its own Exynos processors; benchmarks at 99-percent of time however rate the former as superior. To make things work in favor of its in-house processor, Samsung has been consistently working on bettering the Exynos technology. To this end, the company is likely to be working on a new chipset, which will be the successor to the Exynos 1080.

According to the information acquired by GalaxyClub, Samsung is testing a new Exynos processor that features model number S5E8825. If you would remember, the model number S5E9840 was the Exynos 2100 processor, which made its way into the Galaxy S21 series.

The model number S5E8825 will however launch as Exynos 1200, which Samsung is reportedly testing. This chipset is not as ambitious as the model number S5E9925, which again is considered in development as Exynos 2200, which is likely to power the forthcoming Galaxy S22 series smartphones next year.

There is not much that is known about the upcoming chipset at the moment except for the model number and that it could use an AMD GPU and could come with a 5G modem built into it. The model number S5E8825 is probably the second major Exynos processor that is in testing by Samsung.

It is very early to assume which Samsung series phones could be powered by the Exynos 1200 when it does debut. It’s worth noting that Exynos 1080 has not made to any Samsung phone yet, so would this new chipset be for other manufacturers also, this is something that will only be clear with time.