You’ve seen numerous PSAs that remind you to wash your hands thoroughly because it’s one of the simplest ways to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. But there are only a few reminders about an “enemy” that can possibly carry the virus to you as well: your smartphone. We almost always hold it but we also place it on various surfaces where the virus can thrive for 12 hours and we can inadvertently infect ourselves or infect the other people around us because of it.

Samsung wants to teach people how to properly clean their phones, especially now when we are advised to stay at home so you can’t bring it to Samsung Service Centers to have it disinfected with the Galaxy Sanitizing Service. According to SAM Mobile, the Korean OEM provided some guidelines as to how to go about it thoroughly without actually destroying your device. First of all, you need to turn it off, remove any cover or casing, and unplug all of its accessories.

You also need a soft, lint-free microfiber cloth. Remember that the cloth should not be abrasive at it might scratch your screen or damage the oleophobic coating which protects the display from smudges. You also shouldn’t apply liquid cleaning solutions directly on the device and other liquids may also get into the open spaces. Don’t use spray bleaches directly on the device as well. Not all smartphones have an IP rating so you have to be careful.

You can use a small amount of distilled water or disinfectant or a hypochlorous acid-based (50-80ppm) or alcohol-based (formulated with more than 70% ethanol or isopropyl alcohol). Dampen the cloth and then wipe the front and back of your phone gently. You should not wipe it excessively as it might cause some damage. You also need to clean the cases or covers separately as it is probably full of dirt and germs as well.

Once you’ve disinfected your phone, you now have to be more mindful as to where you put it or where you bring it. It would be good to do this regularly as well if you can’t avoid going out and placing it in areas where it will get dirty once again. COVID-19 or not, this is just good, hygienic practice.