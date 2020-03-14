While we’re getting a lot of “wash your hands for 20 seconds” reminders from the media, social media, and memes, one thing that they’re forgetting to remind people may also be really important. People, you need to constantly sanitize your smartphones. It’s something that we have with us almost 24/7 and we place on various surfaces as well. Samsung wants to help in this whole fight against COVID-19 by offering free Galaxy Sanitizing Service in the 19 countries where this is available.

These sanitizing services clean your phones with the use of UV-C light which should be able to remove bacteria, germs, and viruses from your device, according to SAM Mobile. They said they have tested these sanitation devices so that your phone’s performance will not be affected. However, the devices are made by third-party partners so its effectivity will depend on the market and model. As with a lot of things now, results may vary.

While you could always use unapproved UV sanitation devices at your own home, Samsung does not guarantee that it will work and that it will not affect your phone’s performance. You can also clean your device using the usual cleaning materials but you should not use an abrasive cloth or harsh chemicals to do so. This may scratch the screen or damage the oleophobic coating that prevents fingerprints from smudging the display while liquid chemicals can also lead to water ingress if your phone doesn’t have an IP rating.

When you Google how to sanitize your smartphones, there are a lot of varied answers but almost all are in agreement that you do not spray liquid directly on your device but instead use a smooth microfiber cloth to spray water or mild alcohol and then wipe your device with it. Those with high IPs can also be run under water for a short period of time. But if you have the chance to have it cleaned in sanitizing services like Samsung, better do it that way just to be sure.

The Galaxy Sanitizing Service is available for free in Samsung Service Centers and Samsung Experience Stores in the following countries: Argentina, Chile, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Japan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, United States, Ukraine, and Vietnam. They will also be expanding to the following countries soon: Australia, Austria, Canada, Czechia, France, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Panama, the Philippines, Romania, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.