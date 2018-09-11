Samsung’s smart home division is still active. It won’t take a break or bow out of business anytime soon. In fact, we think it’s going to remain for a long time. Maybe even forever as the progress of technology is never-ending. Long before dozens of companies and brands have joined the smart home arena, Samsung has started earlier with the introduction of SmartThings and a Smart Home Monitor service. The South Korean tech giant was quick to jump into the bandwagon and make the consumers enjoy Samsung SmartThings products here and abroad.

Remember the Samsung Connect Tag from last year? The tracker gets a follow in the form of the SmartThings Tracker which is a GPS-enabled tracker that connects via LTE networks.

This one is lightweight so you can attach it to almost anything whether your kid’s backpack, pet’s collar, or car keys. If you wish, you can use the tracker on a person so you can always keep track of your loved ones. What’s good about the tracker is that you can track items in real time on your smartphone via the SmartThings app.

The tracker works with most SmartThings-enabled products so you can be connected all the time. It’s ready when the sun is shining so bright outdoors or even when raining, thanks to its IP68 water-resistance rating.

With the compatible app, you can use the SmartThings app for other functions like set a geo-fenced zone so you can know if a pet or an item goes out of the safe zone. Use it as a proximity sensor integrated with other smart home products or services including security cams, thermostats, or lights.

SOURCE: Samsung