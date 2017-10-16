There are already a few smart Bluetooth trackers out there in the market for those who always forget stuff or those who want to keep track of things, pets, and people important to them. Now Samsung has released their very own accessory simply called Connect Tag that is lightweight, does not consume a lot of energy, and can be connected to other Smart Things as well. Plus, they say it is the first consumer mobile product that uses Narrowband technology or NB-IoT, considered to be more energy-efficient than cellular IoT.

The Connect Tag will be able to work with GPS, Wi-Fi-based positioning, and cell ID to give you an accurate location as to where the object or the person or the pet is. You can attach it to the backpack of a child or the collar of a pet or to your keyring so that you will be able to track where they currently are and find them if they do get lost. It has a “send my location” function so that the child or whoever you gave the tag to can send you their exact location if needed.

You can also connect it to the SmartThings ecosystem so that you can program it to do specific things once it enters a pre-defined zone. You can set it up that as soon as you enter the house with your Connect Tag, the lights and air conditioning will turn on. If the dog jumps over the fence and leaves your house, you will be able to get a notification. If you forgot where you parked your car, you can get find it with the on-demand function, if you leave a tag in your car.

The Connect Tag is pretty compact at 4.21cm wide and 1.19cm. thick. It even has IP68 water and dust proof certification so it is pretty durable (on paper) despite its size. The battery should last up to 7 days so no need to constantly charge it or change it for another. No price and availability details yet but it will be launched in Korea first.

SOURCE: Samsung