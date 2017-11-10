Samsung’s next clamshell phone was already leaked back in July. Back then, it was known as the Samsung G9298 flip phone on Weibo. It’s believed to be the Samsung W2018 and looks like the new Android phone is about to be unveiled judging from these photos of a new Samsung smartphone. The clamshell form is different from the foldable-bendable phone we’ve been waiting for and is expected to be released next year.

The upcoming Android flip phone is said to feature flagship features and specs. There may be a pair of 4.2-inch screens with Full HD resolution, 6GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, 12MP main camera, 5MP front-facing shooter, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, and a 2300mAh battery. Nothing is certain yet but these leaked live images show us the South Korean tech giant is more than ready with another premium-looking flip smartphone.

The phone shows a W2018ZCU0AQI9 firmware version. It will roll out in China with an unknown price and availability. We’re crossing our fingers it won’t be too pricey given the premium specs. We’re also assuming this model will officially follow the Samsung SM-G9298 flip phone announced back in August.

Since the clamshell phone business is small, expect this Samsung W2018 to compete with the ZTE Cymbal-T, Veyron premium flip smartphone, or the old LG Wine Smart Jazz.

VIA: SAMMOBILE