The SM-G8750 was sighted earlier this month. We’ve been saying it’s the Galaxy S9 Mini variant as it hit TENAA and Geekbench. There’s also the SM-G8850 which could also be the S9 Mini. A source tells us the two phones could be the Galaxy S8 Lite and Galaxy A8 Star. The TENAA page for SM-G8850 was updated recently with specs. It is said to launch as the Galaxy A8 Star. As for the other model, the phone will be known as the Galaxy S8 Lite.

Samsung Galaxy phones can be confusing at times but to make it easy, the Samsung Galaxy A8 Star is actually just an upgraded Galaxy A8+ (2018). It still is a mid-range phone but this one is made especially for China with its high megapixel cameras. This may compete with Oppo and Vivo that are launching smartphones with great cameras but still for lower prices.

So far, we know the Galaxy A8 Star phone will have a large 6.3-inch screen, Full HD+ resolution, 3700 mAh battery, Exynos 7885 chipset, 64GB storage, and 4GB RAM. The Galaxy A8+ already has 6GB RAM so the 4GB RAM on the A8 Star can be disappointing. The phone will already run on Android 8.0 Oreo OS.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Lite will come equipped with a Snapdragon 660 processor, 64GB onboard storage, 4GB RAM, 2220 × 1080 pixel resolution, Quad HD display, and Android 8.0 Oreo. We’re assuming the Galaxy S8 Lite will also be released in China.

