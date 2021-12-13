Samsung never runs out of ideas. It is not one of the top brands in the world for nothing. The South Korean tech giant is believed to be planning on a new Galaxy Watch. That is expected but the design is something unusual although not really unheard of. The next wearable offering could be a rollable smartwatch with a camera. Nothing is certain and official yet as this is only a concept, at least, for now.

The Samsung Galaxy rollable smartwatch with camera shows a rollable display. The idea is the screen surface can be enlarged for a bigger screen real estate. A patent was filed with the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) for an electronic device with a rollable display. The documentation was only published last week, December 9, 2021.

The display of the rollable watch is touchscreen. The idea is there will be two display parts. Each one is round on one end. Each looks more like an arc. The full display area becomes bigger from the center.

When fully extended, the display is 40% bigger than the screen from the original position. The two displays move and are extended when you press the crown.

The main display when extended looks like an oval screen. It lets you watch videos in a fuller view. The idea is that each display can also show two different apps or views if needed.

In the middle of the frame, there is a camera. More camera sensors plus a flash may also be added. You can take photos and videos with the Samsung rollable watch.

The rollable watch idea may still be considered a novelty today but the flexible screen has been used already. We remember the Nubia Alpha smartwatch with a flexible screen that wraps around the wrist. Its display doesn’t roll out but it bends.

The idea of Samsung is almost similar but will be more advanced. We believe the company can deliver since it has already proven its foldable display technology with several models of the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip. The rollable Galaxy Watch may be interesting but we want to see first if it can come up with a rollable smartphone.