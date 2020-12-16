Samsung has started to wrap up the year by sharing the highlights and what has happened this 2020. It hasn’t been great for everyone wherever in the world but the tech giant reminded us of its contribution. Most people have learned to appreciate technology more this year as it allowed us to connect more with people. As we are encouraged to stay home and socially distant, we have learned to adapt. Brands have also adapted and made adjustments to their products and services.

Samsung has been helping in reshaping our lives by coming up with gadgets and services that can be personalized. The South Korean tech giant believes there is no “one-size-fits-all mobile experience”. This year, a more customized tech experience is needed.

The company has highlighted its contributions to the 5G game by being at the forefront. It has also shared its work in the foldable phone category. In the coming year, it will continue to introduce advancements in 5G technology, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI). More 5G devices have been released this year making up a total of twenty 5G-ready products.

This 2020, Samsung has also proven to have reimagined what is possible with mobile technology. Next year, more foldable phones may be announced but the company didn’t say how many exactly. More mobile innovations may also be introduced. Each one may help improve different everyday activities from online learning to teleworking, online challenges, virtual celebrations, and whatever activities you are multitasking.

We can look forward to more advanced on-device AI capabilities of Galaxy devices. Such features may help in mobile photography, display improvement, and storage and battery optimization. Samsung is promising new devices that “will offer incredible personalized mobile experiences and will be built with security and privacy top of mind”.

Samsung will begin the year by launching the Galaxy S21 series. It hasn’t confirmed the launch date but the next premium flagship devices are said to be unveiled in January. Popular leakster Evan Blass has shared an image which he claims is an official press photo. The phone above is similar to the Galaxy S20. We have learned a lot about the Galaxy S21 phones and we can expect more information will be leaked until the official Unpacked event which is rumored to be happening on January 14.