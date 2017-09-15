Samsung Pay is already being considered for non-Samsung devices and will soon be available in more countries and supported by more banks and other services. The mobile payment feature only rolled out in the United Kingdom a few months ago but it may soon be ready in France before the month is over. The service may arrive as part of the new Galaxy Note 8 that will be released in France.

There is no official announcement yet by the South Korean tech giant but sources are saying it’s already installed in a number of Samsung devices. This usually means Samsung Pay is about to be launched.

As in any other countries, Samsung will be partnering with numerous banks, groups, and services to support Samsung Pay. The mobile payment service is also believed to be introduced in South Africa. This may happen on September 22 which is a week after its supposed debut in France. This is the same day the Galaxy Note 8 will roll out in the region.

There is no information yet what banks and companies will partner with Samsung but we can expect the big ones that can benefit from a mobile payment service. Apart from the upcoming Galaxy Note 8, Samsung Pay can also be used with other Galaxy Android phones such as the Galaxy S8, S8+, Galaxy S6, S7, Galaxy J7 (2016), and J7 Pro. Support will still vary depending on the countries.

