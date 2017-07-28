Ever since its official launch in South Korea over a couple of years ago, Samsung Pay has received numerous updates already. The mobile payment service has also reached a number of countries and has been integrated with more banks. Thousands of merchants all over the world now accept Samsung Pay which is also now available on other Galaxy devices. When it was first announced, this method was only supported by premium Galaxy phones but Samsung decided that even the mid-range phones can now use it.

This time, we’re expecting more will switch to Samsung Pay as the company is bringing the payment service to non-Samsung devices. This is a big move since it is only available on some devices like the Galaxy S6, S6 edge, S6 edge+, S6 Active, Galaxy S7, S7 edge, Galaxy S8, and S8+ plus the Gear S2 NFC and Gear S3 wearable devices. Meanwhile, the Galaxy J7 Pro and J7 Max have the Samsung Pay Mini in India.

We’re expecting the Note 8 will also support this feature and later this year, more mid-range phones from the South Korean tech giant will receive it. And soon enough, phones from other brands may get Samsung Pay. Nothing is certain yet but the company is believed to be exploring the possibility. If this becomes a reality, then more will be added to the 34 million Samsung Pay customers from all over the world.

At present, Apple Pay is on top of the game with 80 million users. Interestingly, Samsung Pay has more users compared to Android Pay that only has 24 million users. Samsung Pay being supported on non-Samsung devices will surely add more to the number. Let’s wait and see.

