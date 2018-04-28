Samsung Pay isn’t going anywhere. Even if the mobile payment service is limited to work on Samsung devices, the South Korean tech giant will only continue to make it work and further improve the system. France has been waiting for this feature to be supported since we first mentioned the good news last year and finally, it’s ready to be used by the techie French who prefers cashless shopping. There was no official announcement by Samsung but it’s available now according to some sources who shared screenshots of their phones running Samsung Pay.

Google Play France now allows the Samsung Pay app to be downloaded. Supported banks and stores are still limited but we’re thinking maybe Samsung is only testing the mobile payment method in the country. We’re betting more on the beta testing phase idea since we know Samsung has to announce such big news, especially it’s in Europe. Support in the UK is slowly being integrated. The tech company is partnering with many establishments and financial instantiations to support Samsung Pay.

Samsung Pay for France is expected to have the Samsung Pay Rewards program enabled once installed. More banks will be supported the rest of the year so wait for related announcements.

VIA: SAMMOBILE