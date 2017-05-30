As virtual reality (VR) is now becoming a standard in broadcasting live events, Samsung is quick to jump on to this trend by partnering with events like the UFC, X Games, and Live Nation so that owners of the Samsung Gear VR platform can be privy to select events streamed via VR.

Through the VR Live Pass on your Samsung Gear VR platform, some of the events from the mentioned partners will be available through the Samsung VR app starting June. Watching events in VR is a relatively new thing, but Gear VR users will be able to stay ahead of that particular curve as they will be able to watch live entertainment events and performances.

“We are excited to offer Samsung Gear VR users the opportunity to experience their favorite live music and sporting events through our industry-leading VR ecosystem,” said Younghee Lee, CMO and Executive Vice President, Samsung Electronics. “Partnering with these companies to expand our VR services helps us to open up a new gateway of opportunities for fans and demonstrate our commitment to delivering experiences that make the seemingly impossible, possible.”

Some of the select events include UFC 212: Aldo vs Holloway streaming from Brazil on June 3, and the 2017 X Games streaming from Minneapolis from July 13 to 16. You can get more info from Samsung’s VR Live Pass page.

SOURCE: Samsung