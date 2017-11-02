We told you about Samsung’s new efforts to help re-use and get some substantial purpose for old Samsung Galaxy devices – with one effort stringing up 40 old Galaxy S5 phones to mine cryptocurrency. Well, it seems that Samsung is making those efforts official.

Samsung is one of the world’s top smartphone manufacturers – probably 1 in every 5 smartphones in the world will be a Samsung. As such they contribute a whole lot to the global e-waste quantity, especially when the users of these devices upgrade to a newer model. The old ones get stashed in a desk somewhere, never to be used again.

Galaxy Upcycling is Samsung’s effort to make use of these old devices. The Korean giant is partnering with repair masters iFixit to put up plans and ideas on how these old devices can be put to use in other ways. “What if you could turn your dust-collecting or disposable Galaxy mobile devices into an IoT hub, CCTV system, game console, desktop PC, and more?” they ask.

Hopefully, a lot of people will jump in to this program to get their old devices back in another form – using it for good purposes. Samsung is the first to publicly do this. Will Apple follow suit?

SOURCE: Galaxy Upcycling