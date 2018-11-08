Together with the Samsung Infinity Flex Display and the future foldable phone, the South Korean tech giant has announced the One UI. It’s a new user interface that is designed to help you focus on the task at hand, on the content you care about easily, and interact naturally with the features you want. As we described earlier, One UI is a new experience developed especially for flexible displays. Samsung knows that flexible display technology is totally different and so the experience and requirements will also be different.

Samsung has given the SDC 2018 audience a glimpse of what could be the Galaxy X foldable phone. We know it’s not the final design yet but we find the One UI interesting.

Samsung’s global developer community shared on Twitter a quick intro video of the One UI that explains that it is developed to help a user focus on what matters. At this point, Samsung takes advantage of both software and hardware together so users like you can only see you want to see on the screen. It’s better customization that’s never before available on mobile.

There are contents you may want to focus on your phone but a screen can be cluttered most of the time. An app launcher may help in the organization but with One UI, you can fix it by placing the essentials on one screen so you can focus on the task at hand.

A more natural interaction is possible. Those features and content can be right at your fingertips so you can launch them faster and more natural than ever.

When it comes to viewing your device, Samsung’s One UI allows you to use Night Mode for more comfort. Viewing in the dark can be unpleasant at times but the user interface offers a clearer and more intuitive visuals now.

The Samsug One UI will arrive with the Android 9 Pie OS update. The Android Pie beta program for Samsung is almost ready and will be out later this November in select countries for both Galaxy S9 and S9+. The commercial rollout will be in January for the S9 duo and the Note 9.

One UI Beta Program is available for all users. You can try the UI before other users but don’t expect it to be perfect. If you live in the US, South Korea, UK, China, Germany, France, Poland, Spain, and India, feel free to join the One UI Beta Program and become a beta tester.

SOURCE: Samsung