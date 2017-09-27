Few were holding out any hope that it will survive or be revived, and so Samsung has decided to completely shut down its Samsung Milk Music streaming service by October. They previously discontinued the app in several markets starting last year, but now it will not exist anymore, even in its native South Korea. Instead, the Korean OEM will be continuing its music services through an updated Samsung Music player. But if they’re thinking of that competing with the likes of Spotify or Apple Music, they will have to step up their game of course.

Samsung Milk Music was first launched in 2014 in the US, South Korea, China, Australia, New Zealand, and Malaysia, and was initially seen as a competitor to the emerging music services. However, it never really took off and users were not that many, and so it didn’t expand to other markets. In August of last year, it announced that it was shutting down the service by September 22, after a rumored failed attempt in buying Tidal, another music service owned by celebrities like Beyonce, Rihanna, etc.

A revamped Samsung Music will now be providing “comprehensive music service” to users who want to stick to Samsung products. The content will supposedly be provided by Soribada Inc. However, we haven’t seen any evidence yet that they are going full blast with this, and services like Spotify, Apple Music, and even Google Play Music are already way ahead of them. So it will have to be a pretty great service to at least make a dent in the market.

The full shut down of Samsung Milk Music will be on October 23. We doubt if anyone is still using it or will mourn it even. Let’s wait and see what Samsung Music has in store.

VIA: Yonhap News