Samsung doesn’t only want to be a pioneer in smartphones, it also wants to give the nerdy photographers in us more to do with the cameras on its state-of-the-art devices. For this, the South Korean tech company is developing a 600-megapixel camera sensor. The company has been contemplating the idea of camera sensors that go well beyond the ability of the human eye for a while now, and Samsung seems to be on track if the latest tip is anything to go by.

According to seasoned Samsung insider and leaker IceUniverse “Samsung is really doing 600MP sensors!” The tipster assures this with a proof of concept. With the Tweet affirming news that Samsung is working on a 600MP sensor – IceUniverse has also shared an image (which is believed to be part of the company’s official document or presentation.

This image reveals a lot of information, which gives us a good reason to believe that such a mobile camera sensor could actually be on the horizon. The picture affirms Samsung is working on an ISOCELL 600MP sensor because there is a possibility of 4K and 8K video recording to become popular in the coming time.

When such content becomes mainstream, it will be important to have camera sensors capable of recording content that retains quality even in full zoom. And Samsung wants to make that future possible. According to the information available, Samsung’s 600MP sensor will have 0.8µm pixel size and will take up almost 12-percent space on a phone’s back panel.

Interestingly, the sensor of this size will also add to the thickness of the camera module. It could be almost is 1/0.57″ bigger and would result in a 22mm bump on the back. There is no information about when this sensor could be released or how close Samsung is to developing it.