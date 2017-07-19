After announcing the latest promo for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ plus in the United States, Samsung has unveiled a new color that is popular among hardcore Samsung fans. The Coral Blue variant was introduced last year but only for the Galaxy S7 edge. For this year, both the Galaxy S8 and S8+ will come in Coral Blue so consumers have two choices instead of one.

The Coral Blue color option is now available in the US. You can get either the Samsung Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ from Samsung.com or at Best Buy starting on July 21, Saturday.

Nothing will change on the design, specs, and features– only the color will be different. You can use the Coral Blue Galaxy S8 or S8+ with any SIM from AT&T, Verizon, and other carriers. If you go to Best Buy from July 21 to 29, you can take advantage of a $400 discount off the price if you have a qualified activation or purchase.

The Coral Blue Samsung Galaxy S8 joins the other colors available such as Orchid Gray, Arctic Silver, and Midnight Black. Note that the Coral Blue variant will also come unlocked which means you can use it on other networks that support the particular model in the country.