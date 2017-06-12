More rooted Android devices will lose support by another app soon. The ADT Pulse app is making some changes that are disabling the app to work on devices that have been rooted. Those with an unlocked bootloader will also lose support for the said app.

This update is a result of Google’s SafetyNet blocking some apps and functions. The updated ADT Pulse app brings the SafetyNet API that will block rooted Android devices so you may need to check your devices previously working.

Those with magisk hide root may not also work so we have a feeling this ADT Pulse will affect a number of products and services. According to an XDA member, ADT Pulse made the changes without any warning so it came as a surpise to most users. At first, it can be flagged as a security issue or the OS being modified but the ADT Pulse really rolled out an important update. You can still try the Magisk Hide though to fix the issue and see if it will still work on your device.

VIA: XDA