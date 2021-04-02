The Samsung Galaxy S21 is still a winner in the US. Sales are going stronger in the country but we believe it’s not forever. Until a new premium flagship smartphone is announced, the Galaxy S21 series will be a bestseller. Samsung regularly sends out updates for the flagship. We’re learning more about its imaging capabilities as Samsung tries to detail every process and feature. No doubt its camera can deliver high performance even if it is not on the Top Rankings of DxoMark.

To showcase the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G’s camera features, Samsung and Hulu are launching a reality competition series. Entitled “Exposure”, this show will obviously highlight the premium phone. It’s a marketing effort that will require contestants to finish different photography challenges using only the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.

Exposure: Coming Soon

“Exposure” will launch on April 26 on Hulu. We will know more why the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is the ultimate camera phone yet from the South Korean tech giant. It’s the top reason why one should buy the new Galaxy S21 series phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra boasts four premium cameras on the rear: 108MP primary camera + 12MP ultra-wide + 10MP telephoto + 10MP telephoto. It comes with an LED flash plus video recording with HDR10+ support and at 4320p/24 fps or 2160p/60/30 fps. The selfie camera is 40 megapixels.

Head on to Hulu on April 26. Watch the show and see if the Galaxy S21 Ultra is really for you just in case you’re contemplating on getting the new powerful smartphone.