The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is this year’s replacement for the flagship Galaxy Note series. We are not sure if the South Korean tech giant is totally replacing the line but like the Galaxy Note, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is ideal for both productivity and creativity. Together with the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy Z Fold3 went official last August 11. It was a busy day for Samsung because it also released the Galaxy Buds 2 and the Galaxy Watch 4 series.

Samsung has added S-Pen support to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. This also means a more durable foldable display. Better productivity is promised as the company has worked on many features and innovations. It even partnered with Microsoft to integrate custom apps for foldables.

In a recent promo video, Samsung has detailed the S Pen and the water-resistance of the foldable smartphone. Watch the full video below:

Samsung believes it is possible to further make improvements. It’s all about innovation. The new Galaxy Z Fold 3 is now more water-resistant. The phone is mainly made of three parts: a hinge and two bodies. The bodies are easier to protect but for the hinge, Samsung made use of a “corrosion-resistant material finished with long-lasting grease”. This protects the hinge from corroding or rusting.

The mainboard is protected by rubber and CIPG to prevent shorting because of water. The gap that connects the ends of the flexible printed circuit board is sealed.

More innovation has been done to the display. The S Pen feature is crucial especially in a display that is foldable. As explained by Samsung, the “digitizer inside the display works with the S Pen to create EMR (electro-magnetic resonance)”. The EMR then “detects the coordinates” of what is being written or drawn and shows it on the screen.

This special digitizer for the Fold was developed by Samsung developers with help from Wacom. Two separate digitizers were used, instead of one, and they are connected to operate as one panel. A new algorithm was also made that would calculate signals from both digitizers.

The result is Samsung’s first-ever digitizer for the Foldable display that is compatible with S Pen. As for the new S Pen Fold edition, it’s slightly different as it comes with a rubber nib and internal spring as shock absorber. The foldable display’s responsiveness has been increased by 40%.