The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G were officially announced yesterday. The 11th of August was when the South Korean tech giant introduced the new products being added to the Galaxy ecosystem. It included the Galaxy Watch 4 series and the Galaxy Buds 2. Samsung has a good working relationship with Microsoft. The deal allows Samsung devices to work with Windows PC. It also allows further integration with Microsoft Office, Outlook, and Teams so you can access these apps right on the smartphone.

With the new Galaxy Z Fold 3, you are free to enjoy Microsoft’s most popular mobile apps. For work, you can view a presentation in full screen. Below the presentation, you can see the people on the Teams app. While on a Teams call, you can also open a Whiteboard and draw on the screen using an S Pen.

A dual-pane mode for Microsoft Outlook can be accessed. This allows you to preview different windows on one screen. Microsoft really lets you enjoy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 like on a real desktop.

Samsung Mobile Products & Experiences executive vice president and head Patrick Chomet shared: “With the Multi-Active window, you can run multiple apps at the same time. For example, you can open Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint and easily drag and drop a table right into your presentation. Now, you can even run two instances of the same app.”

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is meant to be a multitasking powerhouse. What better way than team up with Microsoft for experiences you can enjoy on the foldable display that is very immersive a 7.6-inches, with 29% more brightness, and is S Pen compatible.