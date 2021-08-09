The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is about to be unveiled. In three days, the world will get to see the South Korean tech giant’s latest foldable phone. It won’t arrive alone but it will be introduced together with the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Buds 2, and the Galaxy Watch 4 series. We have seen a number of images, renders, details, and information the past few months. We will confirm everything in the coming days. For now, let’s review what we know.

The new-gen Galaxy Z Fold 3 will definitely be better. It will have more advanced specs and features. The public is very much interested on the under-display camera. The flagship for the second half of the year will offer 5G connectivity.

The smartphone will feature two dynamic AMOLED displays. There will be an external 6.2-inch screen with 2268 x 832 pixel resolution. The foldable display will be 7.6-inches (diagonal) with 2208 x 1768 pixels. Both offer up to 120 Hz refresh rate and over 370 ppi. The Gorilla Glass Victus protection by Corning is present.

The new hinge of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has been tested with 200,000 folding operations. This means it can survive even more than a hundred fold-unfold actions each day for five years.

When it comes to power, the phone runs on 12GB RAM and Snapdragon 888 processor. Onboard storage will either be 256GB or 512GB only. No microSD card slot will be available which means no memory expansion. Other specs includes Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, WLAN-ax (Wi-Fi 6), and USB-C. There is also the 5G module, wireless charging, and Dolby Atmos speakers.

When it comes to imaging, there will be five cameras in total–three on the back and two selfie cameras. The triple rear camera setup includes three 12MP shooters (primary + ultra-wide-angle camera + 2x zoom lens). There will be under-display camera (UDC) on the main display. The external screen will have a 4MP front-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture.

The foldable Android smartphone comes with S-Pen support and you can use an S Pen Pro with it. There’s also the IPX8 water protection.

The phone will weigh 271 grams and run on 4400mAh battery. Color options include Black, Silver, and Green. At launch it will run on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 but can expect this to get Android 12 early. Pricing may start at 1899 euros ($2,233). Everything will be confirmed on August 11 at the Galaxy Unpacked event.