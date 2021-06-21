A couple of days ago, we learned sales of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable phone were discontinued in the United States. There was no official announcement by the South Korean tech giant but the phone is no longer available on the company website. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is still there though. We mentioned it could be because Samsung has sold out the model or because the next-gen foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, is about to be unveiled.

Now we’ve got word that there is no truth to it. Samsung has denied the report and said it didn’t discontinue the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G. That is despite the earlier message posted, “The Galaxy Fold is no longer available for purchase on Samsung.com. However, please take a look at additional options in the Galaxy family.”

Interestingly, the product listing is back on the US website. There is no shortage so you can still buy the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G. In the coming months, it will be replaced by the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. Expect that one to be better with new specs and features like maybe an S-Pen support.

Samsung said, “We want to clarify Samsung is not discontinuing the device.” So there is no shortage. The phone is not totally out of stock yet. It could just be a website glitch.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is now offered at a discounted price. From $2,000, it is now at $1,799.99. That is for the unlocked and SIM-free model.

You can save more money though, up to $600, if you trade-in an eligible device. What’s no longer available are the Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black versions. Those two are out of stock.