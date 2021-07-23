The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hasn’t been announced yet but the next-gen version may already be in the conceptual stage. By that we mean a patent has been filed on the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) and was recently sighted. The application was for a ‘foldable electronic device with a rotating camera on the hinge’. It’s for the Galaxy Z Flip clamshell foldable phone that may someday come with a rotating camera. Looking at the available images, we see a camera placed on the hinge that can be set at different angles.

The rotating camera can be used in front, back, or top–almost any angles for your convenience. With this design, we can probably expect a larger display.

The hinge appears to be thicker with the dual camera system. The cover display may be bigger this time since it doesn’t need to integrate a camera. The bigger the screen means more information can be displayed.

If a protruding camera isn’t a problem for you, then maybe the hinge with a rotating camera can work. We’re guessing this design will help make the Galaxy Z Flip more durable than ever.

Maybe the hideaway hinge mechanism will be no more. We’re not sure but we’re really hoping the next generation of Galaxy Z Flip phones will be more durable and more powerful than ever.