It doesn’t matter if the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is arriving on February 11 or February 14. We just want to see and get a hold of the first clamshell phone from the South Korean tech giant in a while. It’s not exactly the first ever but the first in a long time. It’s also the first clamshell foldable smartphone and the second-gen Galaxy Fold from the top mobile OEM. A lot of information has been shared already and we’ve seen a few renders.

One of our favorite leaksters, Roland Quandt (@rquandt), has come up with a set of new image renders that shows the Galaxy Z Flip in two different colors. Codenamed as Galaxy Bloom, this foldable phone is expected to rival the Motorola RAZR because of the clamshell design. We can’t say if it’s really better so we’ll have to wait and see.

The Galaxy Z Flip rendered here looks like the real thing but of course, we’re taking things with a grain of salt. The phone is also said to come with a 6.7-inch tall Infinity Flex screen. There is a hinge that moves at a 70 to 110- degree angle. Open the lid of the phone from a fold and you are shown a taller display with Full HD 2636 x 1080 resolution in 22:9 format.

The screen on the smartphone is also said to come with an ultra-thin glass. There will still be the Infinity-O but on the upper right side of the screen for the selfie camera. When the Galaxy Fold is closed, you will see a smaller Super AMOLED external screen with Gorilla Glass 6 cover, 300 x 116-pixel resolution, and always-on support. It is used to display notifications and time among others.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip is said to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ (not Galaxy 865), 8GB RAM, and 256GB onboard storage. There may not be 5G connectivity but we’re still crossing our fingers. When it comes to imaging, there are dual cameras at the rear–both 12 megapixels with f/1.8 and f/2.2 aperture (ultra-wide-angle). The selfie 10MP camera comes with autofocus and f/2.0 aperture.

The battery is said to be 3300mAh battery. There is a USB Type-C port with 15-watt power. Wireless charging is also possible but may be up to 9 watts only. Other features include a fingerprint reader found on the side. It runs on Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0. Pricing is around $1,652 or 1,500 euros.

One interesting detail can be noticed in the recent renders. Zooming in on one of the photos, we see a bumper on two corners. We’re assuming they are to protect the screens and both sides from touching. They’re not exactly new because they are the same ones added by Samsung to the Galaxy Fold.