Samsung will still continue with its rugged Galaxy Xcover phone series. We haven’t forgotten about this one even if the last model was released way back in 2015. There was no 2016 version released but the old one was updated to Marshmallow. The next-gen Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4 was sighted on Wi-Fi Alliance Certification earlier this month so we have an idea that the South Korea tech giant is still working on the phone.

Now we’ve got more information as a model SM-G390F, believed to be the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4, was listed on Geekbench recently. It only means one thing: the phone is about to be introduced. We’re assuming this one will be launched at the upcoming MWC 2017 together with the new Galaxy Tab S3. Yup, there still won’t be a Galaxy S8 but it may be shown off privately.

The Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4 (SM-G390F) is said to feature 2GB RAM, 16GB/32GB onboard storage, and a quad-core Samsung Exynos 7570 processor. Details are scarce but if we are to check the Galaxy Xcover 3’s specs (4.5-inch screen, 480 x 480 resolution, 1.5GB RAM, and quad-core 1.2GHz chipset), it is safe to assume the XCover 4 will have better and bigger features.

It’s been two years since the last Xcover entered the market. The components now are better and way cheaper so expect a new, more powerful and more durable Xcover.

We’ll see later this month if Samsung will be launching the Galaxy Xcover 4.

VIA: MySmartPrice