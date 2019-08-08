The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 was officially announced a couple of days before the Galaxy Note 10 series was unveiled. We were waiting for any information about the Under Armour edition but there was nothing until today. The South Korean tech giant has just announced details of the special edition Galaxy Watch Active that offers a limited UA watch face and six months of free access to a MapMyRun MVP service. If you’re really serious with getting fit, the smartwatch offers form and fitness coaching and real-time feedback so you’ll know your progress.

The exclusive Under Armour Edition of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 isn’t just for fans of the sports brand. It’s aimed for serious runners as it is able to deliver a connected running experience. The watch also helps runners reduce the risk of injury with the many features available.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Under Armour edition offers cadence based real-time form coaching, MapMyRun accessor, Galaxy fitness features, and special workouts. The watch can work well with Under Armour’s UA HOVR connected footwear for a more exciting running experience.

Samsung and Under Armour worked with MapMyRun. A Premium Membership, at least, for the first six months is provided to wearable device owners. Access includes exclusive training plans, key data (heart rate/pace/form). Feel free to set up any personalized training plan. Receive coaching tips from professionals that may help you reach your health and fitness goals.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 works best with Galaxy Buds. Wear a pair and listen to audio coaching cues. It’s like having your own personal coach. Sometimes, all you need is a little push and the new Watch Active could do that just for you.

Like the original Galaxy Watch Active 2, the Under Armour edition is available in two sizes: 44mm (1.4-inch) and 40mm (1.2-inch). Both will come with 20mm interchangeable straps, aluminum case, 360 x 360 Super AMOLED screen, Corning Gorilla Glass DX+, and Full color Always On Display. Batteries are 340mAh and 247mAh, respectively. The watch runs on 768MB RAM, Dual-core 1.15 GHz Exynos 9110, and Tizen OS with 4GB onboard storage.