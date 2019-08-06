It was only a few weeks ago when we first heard about the Galaxy Watch Active 2 being confirmed to have a Touch Bezel. And then it was spotted on the FCC which meant the wearable device would be arriving soon even before the Unpacked event. A Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour edition may also be out. The watch was already spotted in the wild and today, Samsung has officially announced the new Galaxy Watch Active 2. The device is the latest in the line of Samsung smartwatches that offer personalized wellness and health tracking.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 is the latest Galaxy smartwatch that’s been designed with more refined features. You can customize the watch to fit your personal lifestyle, enable connected living, and enhance health and wellness. The phone looks more stylish and sleek compared to other Galaxy Watch models. You can wear it anytime, anywhere whatever your style is.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 helps other users and devices to connect within the Galaxy ecosystem. It’s available in two sizes: 44mm and 40mm. Choose between two styles: premium solid stainless steel with a leather strap and lightweight aluminum with a casual Fluoroelastomer (FKM) Band. For more customization, you can also choose the watch-face and change straps.

The new watch boasts a new signature rotating bezel that is now digital. The Super AMOLED screen is curved. The device runs on One UI for more natural navigation. For those who want to improve on their health and wellness, the smartwatch can offer insights so you can positive lifestyle choices concerning your sleep, diet, mental health, and exercise among others. About 39 workouts can be tracked manually by the smartwatch include walking, running, swimming, cycling, dynamic workouts, elliptical machine, and rowing machine among others.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 features an updated Running Coach, new health sensors, real-time stress level tracking via Samsung Health, guided meditation programs, sleep analysis algorithms, real-time voice and text translation, Spotify, Watch Camera Controller, and Wireless PowerShare charging support. There’s also LTE connectivity. As with other Samsung products, you also get the usual Samsung services such as Samsung Pay, SmartThings, and Samsung Health.