The Galaxy Watch 3 was “unpacked” together with the latest premium flagship series from Samsung. The new Galaxy Watch was leaked and teased and then unveiled last month. Ahead of the official launch, it was shown off in a hands-on video. Some specs and features were revealed and we got to confirm everything in early November. The wearable device received FDA approval for ECG and blood pressure tracking. We shared with you a Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 teardown video and its repairability score of 7 from IFixit.

Today, we’re learning about a new model of the Galaxy Watch 3. Samsung usually comes up with a different variant of a device. For the Galaxy Watch 3, this Titanium version is a new design although the idea is not unheard of. Earlier leaked photos revealed the possibility of a titanium option apart from the regular stainless steel option.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium offers a more elegant design. It is obviously a premium timepiece that can last a long time. It looks heavy but it’s not. It’s lightweight and durable while keeping the classic look and feel.

The Galaxy Watch3 Titanium comes with a premium metal strap. The Mystic Black strap is perfect for the titanium body of the watch. It is adjustable so anyone can wear the premium wearable device.

As with the regular Galaxy Watch3, this Titanium model comes with the same features relating to health and wellness. Features include blood pressure and ECG monitoring plus blood oxygen (SPO2) tracking, sleep management, and home training programs.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Titanium will be sold in the market beginning September 18, Friday. Expect the Mystic Black Titanium model in 45mm Bluetooth. View more information HERE.